Politics

POLL | Do you believe ANC branches have been captured?

05 January 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused former Free State premier Ace Magashule of allegedly 'capturing' ANC branches in the province.
Image: Esa Alexxander

As the ANC's 55th national conference resumes on Thursday, a debate about the strength of branches has again been thrown into the spotlight.

Branches nominated their candidates for the ANC top seven leadership positions, which were chosen before the conference was paused in December. Ramaphosa was re-elected as president, beating former health minister Zweli Mkhize by 2,476 votes to 1,897.

Ramaphosa reignited the debate around branches this week when he claimed former Free State premier Ace Magashule had “captured” party branches in the province.

Speaking at an ANC Women’s League event at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein ahead of the party's January 8 birthday celebrations, Ramaphosa urged members to make sure structures were not captured in the province again.

“Our branches have become weak, especially here in the Free State. So, as women of the ANC, you must be at the forefront of reviving our branches.

“I tried to revive the branches in this province, [former] deputy president David Mabuza followed suit, so did former president Thabo Mbeki and former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe and it took us a long time, but now the branches are showing hope, and it is now the responsibility of the women’s league to make these branches work,” Ramaphosa said.

While some agreed with his analysis, others said branches were the strongest and best-functioning part of the party.

Speaking after a wreath laying on the gravesite of the late ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane, Ramaphosa said he did not feel betrayed by branches that did not vote for him at the conference.

“There is no betrayal in the ANC. What we went through was the voices of the branches. This was a conference of the branches,” he said.

Limpopo deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani was said to have ordered Limpopo delegates at the conference to ditch Ramaphosa and vote for Mkhize. Limpopo ANC secretary Reuben Madadzhe said no such decision was made by the province's leadership.

TimesLIVE

