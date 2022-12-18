Politics

'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against Jacob Zuma

High drama as some reject instructions to dump Ramaphosa for Mkhize

18 December 2022 - 00:05 By Kgothatso Madisa, Zimasa Matiwane and MAWANDE AMASHABALALA

Daggers have been drawn in an increasingly bitter battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, with the incumbent warning his predecessor to withdraw a summons to privately prosecute him by tomorrow or face legal action...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  4. ‘There will be a massacre in Zim unless international community tackles Zanu-PF’ News
  5. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech