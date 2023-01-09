The party held its 111th anniversary celebrations in Bloemfontein at the weekend, where President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined its priorities for the year. In his January 8 statement he said the party will prioritise:
- initiatives and programmes to renew the ANC;
- accelerate solutions to end the energy crisis and load-shedding;
- mobilise social partners for economic reconstruction and recovery to increase job creation, investment and empowerment;
- improve delivery of basic services and maintenance of infrastructure;
- strengthen the fight against crime and corruption; and
- build a better Africa and world.
This year’s ANC theme is “The year of decisive action to advance the people's interests and renew our movement”.
Ramaphosa said the party is firmly on the path of renewal and every member is required to heed the call.
Parties have only this year to rally support for next year's provincial and national elections. On Sunday Ramaphosa said the ANC will surprise the doubters in the polls.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Good ANC speech but will there be action?
The ANC says it will put people's interests first
Image: Bloomberg
Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says only time will tell if the ANC is serious about promises made at its anniversary celebrations.
Listen:
TimesLIVE
