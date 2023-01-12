Education MEC Matome Chiloane pleaded with parents and organisations not to disrupt the placement of pupils and opening of schools.
Members of the EFF protested outside Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria after authorities failed to place a number of pupils.
They accused the school of racism and failing to find a permanent solution to the problem.
Chiloane said the department requested assistance from law enforcement agencies.
“You are disrupting an opportunity for work to be done. We are appealing to the civil organisations to allow us to do our work, don’t just disrupt because you want attention. There are ways that you can find attention without disrupting our work,” said Chiloane.
“Even now some political parties have entered the space, saying they are there to defend parents’ rights. If you disrupt other children and parents, then you are violating those very same rights that you claim you are defending.”
He said instead of fighting, political parties must help the department.
“There are areas where this has tended to become racial. It can't be that in 2023 we are dealing with racism,” he said.
Gayton McKenzie: Children of illegal foreigners shouldn’t be allowed in SA schools
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie says undocumented foreign pupils should not be placed before South African children in schools.
McKenzie's comment comes as more than 1,000 pupils in Gauteng have not been placed for the 2023 academic year. Many were reportedly not placed at schools within walking distance of their homes.
“All children of illegal foreigners shouldn’t be allowed in our schools in South Africa.
“Home affairs should visit all schools before we do; this is nonsense. We must now explain to South African parents why their children cannot be placed. We warned you,” said McKenzie.
The mayor had previously suggested that the government should give preference to South African pupils to deal with the high number of applications in Gauteng.
“Give enrolment preference to all SA kids; problem solved,” he said.
“Why do we beat around the bush? Foreigners have options, our people don’t. What kind of country can’t give its own citizens [an] education because of overcrowding, be real.”
