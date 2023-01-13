According to Niehaus, the committee will manage the full rollout of the movement. He said the movement would be free of “pettiness” and its logo would soon be unveiled.
Carl Niehaus announces five new members of the RET movement
Image: Luba Lesolle
Former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson and expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus has announced five new members of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Movement.
Niehaus launched the movement, which might eventually become a political party and contest elections, late last year after he tendered his resignation from the ANC.
The steering committee/working board includes suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, South African Truckers Association president Mary Phadi, former Qatar South African ambassador Faizel Moosa, businesswoman Siyalithatha Ilizwe and Nkosentsha Shezi, who is considered a long-time RET ambassador in KwaZulu-Natal.
Niehaus is chairperson of the movement.
LISTEN | 'Yes, I want to get rid of Ramaphosa', Niehaus spills on political movement
According to Niehaus, the committee will manage the full rollout of the movement. He said the movement would be free of “pettiness” and its logo would soon be unveiled.
“We are hopeful our legal team will have finished the registration of the movement by the end of this week or early next week.
“As soon as registration is finalised, we will announce a date for a launch press conference, where the board members will be present to address the media and unveil the logo,” he said.
Niehaus said the movement is engaging with the EFF as one of the “progressive forces” envisioned as supporting the movement.
“There are many other movements and associations that are advanced in radical economic transformation and deserve our engagement and attention,” he said.
Niehaus previously said the movement will “provide the opportunity to people from different political parties, including those who are committed to the ideals of radical economic transformation but who are still inside the ANC, to be able to participate”.
