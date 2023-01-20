Last week, Niehaus announced five new members of the movement.
The steering committee/working board includes suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, South African Truckers Association president Mary Phadi, former Qatar South African ambassador Faizel Moosa, businesswoman Siyalithatha Ilizwe and Nkosentsha Shezi, who is considered a long-time RET ambassador in KwaZulu-Natal.
Niehaus said the committee would manage the rollout of the movement, which would be free of “pettiness” and its logo would soon be unveiled.
“We are hopeful our legal team will have finished the registration of the movement by the end of this week or early next week.
“As soon as registration is finalised we will announce a date for a launch press conference, where the board members will be present to address the media and unveil the logo,” he said.
The movement was engaging the EFF as one of the “progressive forces” envisioned as supporting it.
“There are many other movements and associations that are advanced in radical economic transformation and deserve our engagement and attention,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Niehaus 'eyeing' Zuma, Magashule and Sisulu to join his RET movement
Image: Luba Lesolle
Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus says he is in talks with former president Jacob Zuma, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu to join his Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Movement.
Niehaus launched the movement, which might become a political party and contest elections, late last year after he “resigned” from the ANC while appealing his expulsion.
Speaking to IOL, the former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson claimed Zuma, Magashule and Sisulu were not opposed to his movement.
“The degree to which they will become involved and how they will participate is up to them. It would only be established once the NPO is rolled out.”
Niehaus has a close relationship with Magashule and Zuma but they are yet to publicly support his movement.
Sisulu’s spokesperson Steve Motale poured cold water on Niehaus' claims, telling the publication the minister was not involved in his NPO.
“She doesn’t have the luxury of playing and experimenting with the revolution. Everybody knows she is among the few authentic guardians left at the ANC,” said Motale.
Carl Niehaus announces five new members of the RET movement
Last week, Niehaus announced five new members of the movement.
The steering committee/working board includes suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, South African Truckers Association president Mary Phadi, former Qatar South African ambassador Faizel Moosa, businesswoman Siyalithatha Ilizwe and Nkosentsha Shezi, who is considered a long-time RET ambassador in KwaZulu-Natal.
Niehaus said the committee would manage the rollout of the movement, which would be free of “pettiness” and its logo would soon be unveiled.
“We are hopeful our legal team will have finished the registration of the movement by the end of this week or early next week.
“As soon as registration is finalised we will announce a date for a launch press conference, where the board members will be present to address the media and unveil the logo,” he said.
The movement was engaging the EFF as one of the “progressive forces” envisioned as supporting it.
“There are many other movements and associations that are advanced in radical economic transformation and deserve our engagement and attention,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Magashule predicts 2023 will be challenging because of ‘ridiculous’ electricity price increase
LISTEN | Courts are 'captured' but Ramaphosa remains charged: Niehaus
LISTEN | 'The right thing will be for Ramaphosa to stand trial' — Niehaus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos