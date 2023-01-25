DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the party would not be deterred from its march to Luthuli House.
“We are moving, we are undeterred. We are not fighting, we are sending a message. We are saying to them, it's time you bring back our power or we will take yours,” said Gwarube.
The DA believes the ANC's corruption and cadre deployment policy are responsible for South Africa's energy crisis.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Eskom matters should be directed to the power utility: ANCYL on DA march
Image: Rorisang Kgosana/TimesLIVE
ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team national organiser Tlangi Mogale says the DA should direct its energy crisis concerns to Eskom, not the ANC.
Hundreds of DA members under the banner #PowerToThePeople gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Wednesday to march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House to protest about the energy crisis.
LISTEN:
