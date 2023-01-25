Politics

LISTEN | Eskom matters should be directed to the power utility: ANCYL on DA march

25 January 2023 - 12:47 By DEMI BUZO and SISANDA MBOLEKWA
DA protesters gather in Johannesburg.
DA protesters gather in Johannesburg.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana/TimesLIVE

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team national organiser Tlangi Mogale says the DA should direct its energy crisis concerns to Eskom, not the ANC. 

Hundreds of DA members under the banner #PowerToThePeople gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Wednesday to march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House to protest about the energy crisis. 

LISTEN:

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the party would not be deterred from its march to Luthuli House.

“We are moving, we are undeterred. We are not fighting, we are sending a message. We are saying to them, it's time you bring back our power or we will take yours,” said Gwarube.

The DA believes the ANC's corruption and cadre deployment policy are responsible for South Africa's energy crisis. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'Why we're marching': Load-shedding cuts oxygen for sick husband, while generator costs put business at risk

Prolonged power outages create panic in the home of Ursula Jacobs, 68, as her husband relies on oxygen to breathe.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Izinyoka-nyoka and snuif: load-shedding has become unbearable, says DA supporter

With electrical cables, a clothes iron and stripped wires coiled around her neck, DA supporter Agnus Khumalo strikes a shocking image.
Politics
4 hours ago

'My business depends on electricity,' says marcher before DA power protest

Scores of people dressed in blue trickled into Johannesburg's Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday morning ahead of the DA's “power to the people” ...
Politics
4 hours ago

LIVE UPDATES | Two scuffles during ‘power to the people’ march to Luthuli House

The DA is expected to march to the ANC's Luthuli House on Wednesday to protest about ongoing power cuts.
Politics
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse faces another possible removal from office Politics
  3. Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State Politics
  4. Ntuli eyes Luthuli House, extends olive branch to Mbalula Politics
  5. 'Mbalula is not a boy!' Gwede Mantashe hits back at Ace Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials