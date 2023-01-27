Politics

Thapelo Amad is the new executive mayor of Joburg

27 January 2023 - 15:52
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Meet Johannesburg's newest mayor, Thapelo Amad.
Image: Facebook/ Abubakr Thapelo Amad

Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-ah party has been elected mayor of Johannesburg.

This follows the axing of the DA's Mpho Phalatse on Thursday when a motion of no confidence was passed against her.

Amad received 138 votes while Phalatse received 81 and Funzi Ngobeni from Action SA received 46. There was one spoilt ballot. 

The newly elected mayor received the backing of the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority parties including the African Independent Congress, Al Jama-ah, African Transformation Movement and COPE.

Al Jama-ah has three seats in the city council.

Amad is poised to serve as “interim” mayor until the ANC/EFF conclude their negotiations on how to configure their co-governing strategy in the Joburg and Ekurhuleni metros.

Amad, born and bred in Soweto, is a member of the Muslim minority political party and an imam. He is also the provincial chairperson of Al Jama-ah in Gauteng.

Listen:

