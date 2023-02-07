Politics

KZN cabinet reshuffle sees Super Zuma take up agriculture

07 February 2023 - 20:41 By Zimasa Matiwane
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, centre, has shuffled her cabinet. Super Zuma, right, heads agriculture and rural development, which was previously under Bongi Sithole-Moloi, left, who moves to co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, centre, has shuffled her cabinet. Super Zuma, right, heads agriculture and rural development, which was previously under Bongi Sithole-Moloi, left, who moves to co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Image: Supplied

The premier of KwaZulu-Natal has appointed Super Zuma to her cabinet.

Zuma will head the department of agriculture and rural development previously led by Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who moved to corporative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Tuesday.

The changes are a result of Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala being sworn in as an MP  this week.

Describing the two as dedicated, diligent and experienced leaders, premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said both MECs strive for development to reach communities — “that is why we saw fit to deploy them to do this work”.

Zuma has been a member of the provincial legislature and is a former secretary of the ANC in the province. Sithole-Moloi was lauded for her knowledge of local government.

“The new MEC for Cogta has served as a local government practitioner, councillor and mayor. She has a strong insight into issues within the traditional affairs institution and we believe that she will propel this department to even greater heights.

“Both MECs are activists who have worked in various community sectors. They understand first-hand the challenges in local government and possess deep insight in working with the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Dube-Ncube.

She thanked Zikalala for his service to the province.

TimesLIVE

