“We are not going to that game to lose, you can never go to a football match to do that, but you have to be humble about it. I say 'impossible', but deep down I am praying my captain and his teammates can come to the party.
“I refrain from being arrogant, but qualifying for the last 32 is a huge achievement from our team. We have done well for ourselves, but whatever happens on Wednesday is in God’s hands.
“We don’t want to come here and say things that are highly impossible, we want to remain humble and stay focused. In football anything can happen, the football gods can be in their favour or in our favour.”
“SuperSport United is a team that plays two divisions higher than us. They have won this competition a few times before and not so long ago coach Gavin Hunt won it with Wits too.
“It is going to be a tough game, but we are motivated, we are ready, but not over-confident. I respect coach Gavin Hunt, I follow how he does his things, but we will go into that game and do what we really have to do.”
Dondol Stars ready for 'mission impossible' against SuperSport
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
In a smart move to protect his players, Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse described their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday as mission impossible.
Stars, who campaign in the third tier ABC Motsepe League in Gauteng, face probably their toughest test and Rashamuse was humble as he talked down their chances of upsetting United.
“You want to be humble, you want to be level-headed and don’t be arrogant,” he said.
“There is a coach who once came here and he said he wanted Mamelodi Sundowns and he got Mamelodi Sundowns, and Mamelodi Sundowns gave him what he wanted. I think it is very decent that you respect your elders and what people have done and achieved.”
Though he spoke of his utmost respect for United and their vastly experienced coach Gavin Hunt, Rashamuse said Dondol are going to Atteridgeville to compete and try to book a place in the next round.
“We are not going to that game to lose, you can never go to a football match to do that, but you have to be humble about it. I say 'impossible', but deep down I am praying my captain and his teammates can come to the party.
“I refrain from being arrogant, but qualifying for the last 32 is a huge achievement from our team. We have done well for ourselves, but whatever happens on Wednesday is in God’s hands.
“We don’t want to come here and say things that are highly impossible, we want to remain humble and stay focused. In football anything can happen, the football gods can be in their favour or in our favour.”
“SuperSport United is a team that plays two divisions higher than us. They have won this competition a few times before and not so long ago coach Gavin Hunt won it with Wits too.
“It is going to be a tough game, but we are motivated, we are ready, but not over-confident. I respect coach Gavin Hunt, I follow how he does his things, but we will go into that game and do what we really have to do.”
READ MORE
'Why keep an unhappy player?': Hunt on why Rayners left SuperSport
WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed
Chiefs coach Zwane non-committal on Billiat’s awkward contract negotiation
‘SA has lost a giant’: Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane on former teammate John Moeti
'I tell him to walk barefoot': Sundowns coach Mokwena on keeping Mailula grounded
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos