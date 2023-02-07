Politics

WATCH | 'The DA will not interrupt the president at Sona': Steenhuisen on the importance of a peaceful event

07 February 2023 - 16:52 By Anthony Molyneaux
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

The state of the nation address (Sona) will take place on Thursday evening and many expect the proceedings to be interrupted, as became the norm during former president Jacob Zuma's addresses.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said: “South Africans are tired of disruption. They're wanting to see some progress on delivery. And they're going to be looking at Sona to try to find some hope that there is going to be a way out of this.

“International investors are on the verge of writing South Africa off over the load shedding crisis, over corruption [and] the loss of confidence in the president after Phala Phala.

“The last thing we need to show to the rest of the world is a parliament that's not in the building where it should be because it burnt down and hasn't been repaired in a year, and where you are going to have scenes of brawling and fighting. That's not a country at work. That's a country falling apart,” said Steenhuisen.

The DA's national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube reiterated that the party will respect the proceedings and hear the president out. “We won't be taking part in the glitz and glam of the red carpet and we won't interrupt the president,” she said.

LISTEN | Parliament 'ready' for Sona disruptions

TimesLIVE

