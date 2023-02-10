WATCH | Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced numerous updates and new measures to tackle various areas affecting the country during his speech at Sona on Thursday evening in Cape Town. Here are five we thought were important.
1. Energy Crisis
“The National Disaster Management Center has consequently classified the energy crisis and its impact as a disaster. We are therefore declaring a national state of disaster to respond to the electricity crisis and its effects. The minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs has gazetted the declaration of the state of disaster, which will begin with immediate effect.”
2. Economy investments
“R1.5-trillion will be invested in our economy over the next five years in new frontiers, new sectors of the economy such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicle fuel cells, and more. These new sectors are emerging in our economy and emerging quite fast in green energy and electric vehicles. Many other countries are already moving towards the manufacture, selling electric vehicles, and we cannot be left behind.”
3. Water security and infrastructure
“To ensure water security now and into the future, the department of water & sanitation is leading the process of investing in major infrastructure projects across the country and the water department. The ministry has a deep knowledge of the water network throughout our country and they have already laid out plans for various water systems. And what we need to do now, after being delayed for several years, full scale construction works for the last two highlands. Phase two project will commence this year.”
4. Farming
“Now competition manager agreements have provided for more fuel to be refined locally and more foods to be bought from farmers. Last year we committed to unlocking investment in the hemp and cannabis sector. We are moving to create the enabling conditions for this sector to grow. Now this is an organic sector that our mothers and fathers grandparents have been involved in in many parts of the country. The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development and the department of health will address existing conditions for the cultivation of hemp and cannabis to allow outdoor cultivation and collection of harvests from traditional farmers.”
5. Dealing with crime
“We are strengthening the South African Police Service to prevent crime and improving the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority and courts so that perpetrators are brought to justice. Now the specialised police teams tackling crimes like kidnapping, extortion, illegal mining have had several breakthroughs, arresting dozens of suspects and achieving several convictions. Firm action is being taken to tackle economic sabotage and related crimes that are causing great damage to the economy.”
