Taxpayer couture: Sona red carpet a reflection of the times

Modest or morbid? The fashion of red carpet guests proves to be political at this year’s national address.

09 February 2023 - 18:54
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Chief Mandla Mandela arriving for the SONA
Chief Mandla Mandela arriving for the SONA
Image: Twitter/GCIS

The 2023 state of the nation address (Sona) has certainly geared itself up to be one for the ages. As mounting dissatisfaction continues within the country’s political landscape, the red carpet that once brought laughs has quickly become the bane of many taxpayers.

While the purpose of the red carpet is to honour many of the dignitaries in attendance, the fashion of the carpet is not always as frivolous as it may seem. With a number of recurring trends dominating at the event, here’s a look at how the clothing worn by parliamentarians speaks just as loud as the speeches and squabbles of the Sona.

MODEST DRESSING

John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, centre right, ahead of the state of the nation ceremony at City Hall in Cape Town.
John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, centre right, ahead of the state of the nation ceremony at City Hall in Cape Town.
Image: Dwayne Senior

No, it was not the cancelled load-shedding that was lifted for the area surrounding venue but members of the DA party avoided the usual “pomp and flair” of the event.

Avoiding the actual red carpet altogether, the DA entered the venue in unison and opted for all-black outfits, that were meant to be their take on “business as usual” albeit a number of bow ties, tuxedos, and elaborate collars.

Dusty tones in russet tones and nude were attempts by attendees aiming to be a bit more modest, while many of the men in attendance looked to muted colours such as navy as seen with minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and former health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize. In contrast, politician and musician Supra Mahumapelo reimagined the boring old navy suit, with cheetah print pattern blocked with prints on typically seshweshwe fabric.

EXAGGERATED DETAILS

Former Miss SA and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo arriving for the Sona.
Former Miss SA and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo arriving for the Sona.
Image: Twitter/@DpmeOfficial
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi arriving for the Sona.
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi arriving for the Sona.
Image: Twitter/ANC

If there is one thing we know about Sona, is that it will always be over-the-top. With many attendees looking to local designers who are no doubt influenced by global trends, exaggerated details have been a favourite. As seen with Basetsana Kumalo who attended in one of her go-to favourites, Rubicon.

BARBIE PINK

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka wearing an elegant dress, arrives at Cape Town City Hall ahead of state of the nation address .
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka wearing an elegant dress, arrives at Cape Town City Hall ahead of state of the nation address .
Image: GCIS

When the neon pink colour dominated runways for design houses like Valentino and micro trends seen on TikTok like Barbiecore, it was clear that it would have a powerful influence on regular clothing. This is especially the case as the colour has become synonymous with dopamine dressing — clothing that is meant to be a positive spin on the dour times we live in.

The colour was the go-to for a number of attendees, including Kholeka Gcaleka who arrived in a sleek fuchsia gown with a floor-length train to boot. The trend is also a take on unbridled femininity, which could be seen in the frilled and floral ensemble worn by Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri and the pops of pink seen on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s attire.

HEADWRAPS ARE THE NEW FASCINATORS

Nocawe Noncedo Mafu, South Africa's deputy minister of sport, arts & culture, arrives ahead of the state of the nation ceremony at City Hall in Cape Town.
Nocawe Noncedo Mafu, South Africa's deputy minister of sport, arts & culture, arrives ahead of the state of the nation ceremony at City Hall in Cape Town.
Image: Dwayne Senior

Perhaps another response to the frivolous ensembles worn in the past, this year headwraps replaced the ostentatious fascinators. A little more modest than the eye-catching headgear we see deputy minister of sports, arts & culture Nocawe Mafu in a detailed doek.

SNEAKERS

From Skechers to an assortment of local sneaker brands, men's wear ducked dinner shoes for loafers and trainers to dress down stuffy suits and an assortment of traditional shirts.

