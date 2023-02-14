Van Damme said the DA was a shadow of the great opposition party it once was in parliament.
“There seems to be a distinct lack of intellect, capacity and basic knowledge of the concepts that make our constitutional democracy. Mpho was right. But John will still likely win. You are in trouble, SA,” she said.
“Who will be forced to take the blame for the ‘plane crash’? [DA spokesperson for state enterprises Ghaleb] Cachalia, [Siviwe] Gwarube the chief whip or Steenhuisen the leader? An opportunity to prove us all wrong by not throwing the black person under the bus. You’re welcome.
“The last time there was a ‘plane crash’, in parliament the parliamentary leader was blamed. Black, yes. The parliamentary leader is John and to a lesser extent the chief whip. Who will it be today? John? You are having a laugh mate. Could never.”
Previously, Van Damme applauded Phalatse on her plans, saying she should give the “establishment hell”.
“The establishment is no doubt shaken. Many assumed John would be unopposed with an unchallenged firm hold on the DA. Give them hell, sis.
“The DA can still be saved from far right drift and anti-intellectualism. Even if victory seems unattainable, keep going,” said Van Damme.
She said it would be awkward for those who have publicly endorsed Steenhuisen.
“This is going to be a fun movie. I know all the characters, their motivations and strategies. Kind of awkward for those who have publicly endorsed John without knowing who his opponent would be. That’s what comprising your morals for power does.”
‘Systemic issues need to be fixed’: Van Damme not going back to DA even if Phalatse wins
Image: REUTERS/Neil Hall
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has vowed not to return to the official opposition party even if Mpho Phalatse wins the leadership.
Van Damme has been a staunch supporter of former Johannesburg mayor Phalatse’s ambitions to topple John Steenhuisen as DA federal leader.
Phalatse, who was ousted as Gauteng mayor, confirmed she would be challenging Steenhuisen at the DA’s federal congress in April.
Van Damme said she would not return to the party if Phalatse wins.
“There are systemic issues that need to be fixed in the DA and a lot of, to be fair, sometimes unconscious bias that needs reflection. I have chosen a new path in life and I intend to see that work through. Politics isn’t the only route to bring about change,” she said.
“For me, a choice in a party to support goes deeper than just its record in service delivery. I need to have a heart connection. If I don’t have that, no vote. It is like that for many and why the DA hasn’t grown, despite objectively delivering better than most.”
'Give them hell': Phumzile Van Damme on Mpho Phalatse challenging for DA leadership
