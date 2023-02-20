Williams threw another spanner in the works when he suddenly asked for a leave of absence until his resignation comes into effect at the end of the month.
Tshwane mayoral resignation chaos cleared
Image: Thulani Mbele
Former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams’s dramatic exit from office has been finalised after the confusion over his submission of two resignation letters.
An embattled Williams tended his resignation to the office of the speaker, saying the decision to vacate his mayoral seat with immediate effect was “to restore stability in the coalition”.
Upon realising there were outstanding reports to process, Williams sent in a second letter, amending the date from which the resignation would be effective to February 28, causing confusion and postponement of scheduled council meetings.
Tshwane up for grabs as DA loses friends
Williams threw another spanner in the works when he suddenly asked for a leave of absence until his resignation comes into effect at the end of the month.
This created a legal quagmire since the law was not clear on whether a mayor who has resigned is empowered to appoint an acting mayor from members of the mayoral committee, which Williams attempted to do.
In a statement TimesLIVE has seen, the office of the speaker has since clarified the resignation chaos after seeking legal advice.
“The city decided to obtain formal legal opinion on the validity of the resignation after the former executive mayor’s second resignation letter which sought to amend the first one,” read the statement.
The speaker clarified that the mayoral committee was dissolved with effect from midnight on February 13, the day Williams tended his first resignation letter.
Furthermore, the speaker’s office communicated the postponement of the scheduled council meeting on Thursday, saying the focus has now shifted to convening a council meeting to elect a new mayor.
The election of the new executive mayor is expected to take place on Tuesday, February 28.
