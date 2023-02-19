Tshwane up for grabs as DA loses friends
Coalition partner ActionSA says it is not convinced by the names the party plans to field for mayor
19 February 2023 - 00:00 By Mawande AmaShabalala and Sisanda Mbolekwa
The DA is on the brink of losing its grip on the City of Tshwane as its main coalition partner, ActionSA, says it's not convinced by the candidates the party plans to field for mayor...
