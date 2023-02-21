They replace ousted mayor Albert Mncwango and speaker Bheki Zulu, both from the IFP.
IFP removed from power in Nongoma council
Mshangane Ndabandaba of NFP voted in as mayor
Image: Karen Moolman
A new coalition has taken over what was considered an IFP's stronghold: the Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
On Tuesday the NFP's Mshangane Ndabandaba was voted in as mayor, while Babongile Sithole of the ANC has been elected speaker.
They replace ousted mayor Albert Mncwango and speaker Bheki Zulu, both from the IFP.
The position of deputy mayor will continue to be held by an EFF councillor.
The sitting took place under heavy police guard after violent disruptions blamed on the IFP prevented the council from sitting on Monday as scheduled.
The three coalition parties hold a majority of seats in the council with the NFP holding 13, the ANC eight and the IFP two.
The change in control of the municipality is due to a breakdown between the EFF and IFP.
