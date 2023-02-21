Soccer

‘I didn't watch 2022 Champs final again until last weekend — it was torture’: Klopp

21 February 2023 - 11:39 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during a Champions League press conference at Anfield in Liverpool on February 20 2023
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp conceded he had not been able to bring himself to re-watch last season's Uefa Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid until this past weekend, insisting reliving the experience was “torture”.

The Reds won their first three matches against Real in European competition, between 1981 and 2009. Since then, however, they are winless in six games against them, with five of those ending in defeat.

Two of those losses came in the 2018 and 2022 finals, the latter being particularly painful for Klopp ahead of the visit of Real to Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night (10pm SA time).

“Different things happened to us with Real Madrid,” Klopp said on Monday. “One of the biggest clubs in the world, super experienced.

“With our own story, we played this final in Paris [last year]. I didn't watch it again until this weekend and I know why I didn't now — it was proper torture.

“We played a good game and could've won. They scored a decisive goal and we didn't. You could see how experienced Madrid are.”

Liverpool are enduring a disappointing season domestically, sitting eighth in the Premier League standings, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.



