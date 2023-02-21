‘I didn't watch 2022 Champs final again until last weekend — it was torture’: Klopp

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp conceded he had not been able to bring himself to re-watch last season's Uefa Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid until this past weekend, insisting reliving the experience was “torture”.

The Reds won their first three matches against Real in European competition, between 1981 and 2009. Since then, however, they are winless in six games against them, with five of those ending in defeat.

Two of those losses came in the 2018 and 2022 finals, the latter being particularly painful for Klopp ahead of the visit of Real to Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night (10pm SA time).