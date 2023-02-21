‘I didn't watch 2022 Champs final again until last weekend — it was torture’: Klopp
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp conceded he had not been able to bring himself to re-watch last season's Uefa Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid until this past weekend, insisting reliving the experience was “torture”.
The Reds won their first three matches against Real in European competition, between 1981 and 2009. Since then, however, they are winless in six games against them, with five of those ending in defeat.
Two of those losses came in the 2018 and 2022 finals, the latter being particularly painful for Klopp ahead of the visit of Real to Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night (10pm SA time).
“Different things happened to us with Real Madrid,” Klopp said on Monday. “One of the biggest clubs in the world, super experienced.
“With our own story, we played this final in Paris [last year]. I didn't watch it again until this weekend and I know why I didn't now — it was proper torture.
“We played a good game and could've won. They scored a decisive goal and we didn't. You could see how experienced Madrid are.”
Liverpool are enduring a disappointing season domestically, sitting eighth in the Premier League standings, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.
Klopp does not believe that means The Reds should go into Tuesday's clash against the record 14-time European champions with any trepidation.
“I'm really happy we can play this game now rather than a few weeks ago. We need to play a super game. Two super games, to be honest, to get through. I have no problem with that.
“We always work so hard to qualify for the Champions League that I really think you have to cherish these moments. It will be a special game.
“I expect Anfield on their toes. They saw us in better shape last two games, [there were] more things to look forward to.
“It's Real Madrid. We can't play this game without respect. They are absolutely world-class. It's a well set-up team and that's why it's so difficult. But that doesn't mean it's impossible.”
Klopp said there is a “chance” Darwin Nunez could be fit to play. The Uruguayan forward went off with a shoulder injury against Newcastle United at the weekend.