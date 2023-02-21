He said the legal opinion confirmed the first letter received from the embattled Williams was valid and therefore the resignation took effect on the same day, declaring the amended date and second letter unlawful.
Race to replace Tshwane mayor is on
Tshwane speaker Murunwa Makwarela has stuck to his guns regarding the mayhem caused by former mayor Randall Williams, who plunged the city into chaos by submitting two different letters of resignation last week.
On Monday, the speaker's office confirmed they have sought legal opinion which nullified the second letter, which amended the effective date of resignation from February 13 to 28.
Makwarela said the reason behind the varying of the effective resignation date was to ensure the work of the mayoral committee would not be affected.
“I noted the concern raised by opposition parties of council regarding the confusion caused by the two resignation letters submitted by Randall Williams, due to the interpretations of the validity of the resignation after the issuing of the second letter.
“In ensuring good governance, and that this sensitive matter received the attention it deserves in an objective and professional manner, I requested the office of the city manager to furnish me with an external legal opinion on the issue of the two letters.”
Tshwane mayoral resignation chaos cleared
EFF storms outgoing Tshwane mayor Randall Williams’ office
“We have postponed and cancelled previous council meetings and were hoping on Thursday we'd be able to table the reports. However, as things stand, we don't have a mayor and according to the rules and orders of council, the mayor is supposed to submit reports to council for consideration. We have to wait until we can do this,” said Makwarela.
The speaker said regarding the adjustment budget that also needed to be processed by council, it was urgent that council have a sitting so the city would have enough in its coffers to last until the end of the financial year.
“As far as the budget is concerned, we are at the mid-term and almost on the other side. Our financial year ends on June 30, so without the budget to finish the last quarter of our year there wouldn't be service delivery. It is of prime importance the adjustment budget is considered and approved,” said the speaker.
Makwarela responded to allegations that he would be booted out of the speaker's office due to unhappiness over how he dealt with the resignation saga.
“Let them proceed. Motions of no confidence are normal, but they cannot be dished out from pettiness.
“They are welcome. We are not threatened by a motion of no confidence. It is quite distasteful and disgusting when a motion comes from your coalition partners.”
