Mbalula says De Ruyter, who was let go by the Eskom board “with immediate effect” before the end of his notice period, was using the party as an “easy scapegoat” for his “failures” as CEO of the power utility.
“Prove what you say, sir, that is it. Do not hide your failures behind the attack of the ANC because it has become fashionable. The ANC says to you, if you have found corruption perpetrated in its name by individuals, bring them to book,” said Mbalula.
De Ruyter was also slammed by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for “meddling” in politics instead of focusing on ending load-shedding.
LISTEN | ANC threatens legal action against De Ruyter after 'feeding trough' corruption allegations
Image: Supplied
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party will take legal action against former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter if he can’t prove allegations he made about corruption in the troubled power utility at the hands of the ANC.
He was responding to questions at a media briefing on the ANC’s response to the budget tabled on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
In a controversial eNCA interview with Annika Larsen, De Ruyter made explosive allegations about the inner workings of the troubled power utility.
When asked if he thought Eskom was the “feeding trough” for the ANC, he replied: “I would say the evidence suggests that it is.”
