The head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, Gareth Newham, spoke about crime patterns and trends in the country while giving his expert view with figures of the violence and proposing solutions.
Renowned political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng examined the seriousness of politicians in combating the brutality and weighed in on what fruits it will reap in the 2024 elections. While Ngoasheng acknowledges it is good to point fingers at leadership, she says society must also reflect on itself.
The two insightful guests join Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma on this instalment of the podcast in a captivating conversation and take it beyond South Africa and summit case studies from around the world.
Crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola last week revealed murders increased by 10% over the last three months of 2022. There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December 2022. Arguments, road rage and provocation were the top causes.
“It is alarming that 5,935 rape incidents took place at the residence of the perpetrator/victim, including residences known by victims/perpetrators. These are family, friends and neighbours,” Cele said.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | The crime problem: Why it persists, trends, solutions and political will
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The latest crime stats indicate that despite government’s promises to contain it, crime is growing worse, posing a threat to the country and its people. That is the focus of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast this week.
