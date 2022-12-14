Politics

PODCAST | Zweli Mkhize on ANC presidency, Digital Vibes and Cyril Ramaphosa

14 December 2022 - 21:06
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
HOLDING ON TIGHT Mkhize has his fingers crossed ahead of the party's elective conference.
Image: MASI LOSI

Listen to the conversation:

On Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Zweli Mkhize chats about what he stands for, Digital Vibes corruption allegations and the growing support he has received since being nominated for ANC president. Mkhize has his fingers crossed ahead of the party's elective conference this weekend.

The former health minister received 916 nominations for the position, while his rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa, received 2,037. However, Mkhize says after engagements with ANC branches, all indications are that he has “huge support”.

He also touches on where the ANC's focus should be, state capture, factions, nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the formation of a state bank and the energy crisis.

The party's 55th elective conference is this weekend, from Friday December 16 to Tuesday December 20, as it elects new top six members.

The host of the episode is Mawande AmaShabalala.

Production by Bulelani Nonyukela.

