Politics

LISTEN | You can register for 2024 national and provincial elections

IEC says elections are the platform to make an impact, better than social media

27 February 2023 - 17:04
The Electoral Commission says citizens can register to vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says citizens can now register for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Listen to what the IEC has to say:

IEC senior manager for electoral matters and acting deputy chief electoral officer for electoral operations Granville Abrahams said there is concern about decreasing voter participation.

Abrahams said instead of citizens resorting to social media or protests to raise their voices, voting is the most important platform to decide who will represent them.

Abrahams said South Africa “probably” has the most transparent electoral system in the world and explained the process in the elections next year.

Offline registration at local districts is not yet open but citizens can register online to vote on the IEC website. There will be a period for voters wanting to vote at a different voting station, but Abrahams says the option won't be open to all.

TimesLIVE

