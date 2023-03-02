Politics

Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to Maimane

Mmusi Maimane is going to write to the president to ask him to replace certain ministers

02 March 2023 - 11:21
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: Supplied

With President Cyril Ramaphosa set to announce changes to his cabinet “in a number of days”, Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested the “weakest” ministers be removed and replaced. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa knows he has to fill vacancies in his cabinet, and “in a matter of days that announcement will be made.”

Maimane said Ramaphosa is likely to make a few cosmetic changes at a time when an overhaul of national government is more crucial than ever. 

“While this entire ANC cabinet will be removed after the 2024 elections when the ANC is removed from government, it is vital there’s some measure of damage limitation in the meanwhile,” he said.

“We propose 10 cabinet ministers be replaced with qualified, competent professionals in the appropriate fields of entrepreneurship and business, education, energy, safety, local governance, and international relations.”

The ministers Maimane suggest should be replaced are:

  • minister of police Bheki Cele;
  • minister of co-operative governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma;
  • minister of basic education Angie Motshekga;
  • minister of higher education & training Blade Nzimande;
  • minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan;
  • minister of energy & mineral resources Gwede Mantashe;
  • minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu;
  • minister of employment & labour Thulas Nxesi;
  • minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams; and
  • minister of international relations & co-operation Naledi Pandor.

Maimane said Bosa considered the performance of individual ministers since their appointments and consideration was given to key performance agreements (KPIs) signed by each minister, instituted in December 2020.

“In addition to specific KPIs for individual ministers, we considered the following measurements: allegations of corruption; general incompetence and/or maladministration; wasting of public money; and the availability of viable replacements,” said Maimane. 

He added these ministers “cannot keep their jobs any longer if we are to limit the damage national government is doing to South Africa”.

Maimane said he would table this call in writing to Ramaphosa, appealing that he place the country ahead of the ANC and make tough decisions that benefit all citizens.

