Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana is addressing the media on Sunday on the untimely passing of the MEC of the department of education, Tate Makgoe.
Makgoe and one of his protectors were killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning when the car they were driving collided with two cows.
WATCH | Media briefing on the passing of MEC Tate Makgoe
