Politics

WATCH | Media briefing on the passing of MEC Tate Makgoe

05 March 2023 - 08:48 By TIMESLIVE

Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana is addressing the media on Sunday on the untimely passing of the MEC of the department of education, Tate Makgoe.

Makgoe and one of his protectors were killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning when the car they were driving collided with two cows.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and one of his protectors were killed in the early hours of Sunday when their car collided with two cows.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows Politics
  2. Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa’s load-shedding affidavit is ‘misguided in law’ — Holomisa Politics
  4. Scopa mulls summoning De Ruyter over corruption allegations Politics
  5. Mabuza will be remembered for his ‘exceptional service’, says cabinet Politics

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests