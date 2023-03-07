Politics

'Same rotten apples': Social media reacts to Ramaphosa 'recycling the same ministers'

07 March 2023 - 09:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet on Monday.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE

Opposition political parties and the public have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle.

On Monday, Ramaphosa announced long-awaited changes to his cabinet, adding new ministers and firing three.

Zizi Kodwa is the new minister of sports, arts and culture and Patricia de Lille is the new minister of tourism.

Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa is the new electricity minister. Minister in the presidency responsible for performance, monitoring and evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.

The new minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs is Thembi Nkadimeng. Noxolo Kiviet is the new minister of public service and administration and Sindisiwe Chikunga the new transport minister.

Ministers cut from the cabinet include Nathi Mthethwa, Lindiwe Sisulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Ramaphosa fires opponents in long awaited reshuffle

Lindiwe Sisulu and Nathi Mthwetha were the most notable casualties of President Cyril Ramaphosa's late night cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
Politics
11 hours ago

The DA said Ramaphosa’s reshuffle added more “fat cats” and showed no accountability.

“Aside from these notable changes, or lack thereof, President Ramaphosa has merely moved around a batch of broken eggs in the same basket. There is no expertise brought in from the private sector, no consequences for ministers who have failed dismally in their existing roles, and no show of bravery and backbone by the president to rid his cabinet of ministers who have repeatedly plunged South Africans into disaster,” the party said.

Build One South Africa said the same “rotten apples” were shuffled from one post to another — the opposite of what was needed in a time of socioeconomic crisis.

The EFF said recycling the same ministers was a  “pretence of resolving the various crises facing South Africa”.

“The cabinet reshuffle confirmed that Ramaphosa’s presidency is one where mediocrity is encouraged and awarded and there is nothing that will change in the lives of South Africans.”

On social media, many shared their opinions about the cabinet reshuffle.

Here is what some had to say:

IN FULL | Newly appointed cabinet ministers

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WRAP | Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed electricity minister, Mashatile appointed deputy president

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Monday.
Politics
13 hours ago

'Processes needed to be followed,' says Ramaphosa on delayed cabinet reshuffle announcement

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the delay of his cabinet reshuffle announcement was due to processes that needed to be followed.
Politics
12 hours ago

IN FULL | Cabinet reshuffle speech, list of appointed ministers

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the national executive on Monday which saw him appoint ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as his ...
Politics
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows Politics
  2. Scopa mulls summoning De Ruyter over corruption allegations Politics
  3. Who is Kgosientso Ramokgopa? 5 things you need to know about rumoured minister ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa fires opponents in long awaited reshuffle Politics
  5. Phala Phala — 'Declaration to Sars was buyer's responsibility,' says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...