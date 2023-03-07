The DA said Ramaphosa’s reshuffle added more “fat cats” and showed no accountability.
“Aside from these notable changes, or lack thereof, President Ramaphosa has merely moved around a batch of broken eggs in the same basket. There is no expertise brought in from the private sector, no consequences for ministers who have failed dismally in their existing roles, and no show of bravery and backbone by the president to rid his cabinet of ministers who have repeatedly plunged South Africans into disaster,” the party said.
Build One South Africa said the same “rotten apples” were shuffled from one post to another — the opposite of what was needed in a time of socioeconomic crisis.
The EFF said recycling the same ministers was a “pretence of resolving the various crises facing South Africa”.
“The cabinet reshuffle confirmed that Ramaphosa’s presidency is one where mediocrity is encouraged and awarded and there is nothing that will change in the lives of South Africans.”
On social media, many shared their opinions about the cabinet reshuffle.
Here is what some had to say:
'Same rotten apples': Social media reacts to Ramaphosa 'recycling the same ministers'
Image: ELMOND JIYANE
Opposition political parties and the public have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle.
On Monday, Ramaphosa announced long-awaited changes to his cabinet, adding new ministers and firing three.
Zizi Kodwa is the new minister of sports, arts and culture and Patricia de Lille is the new minister of tourism.
Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa is the new electricity minister. Minister in the presidency responsible for performance, monitoring and evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.
The new minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs is Thembi Nkadimeng. Noxolo Kiviet is the new minister of public service and administration and Sindisiwe Chikunga the new transport minister.
Ministers cut from the cabinet include Nathi Mthethwa, Lindiwe Sisulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
Ramaphosa fires opponents in long awaited reshuffle
The DA said Ramaphosa’s reshuffle added more “fat cats” and showed no accountability.
“Aside from these notable changes, or lack thereof, President Ramaphosa has merely moved around a batch of broken eggs in the same basket. There is no expertise brought in from the private sector, no consequences for ministers who have failed dismally in their existing roles, and no show of bravery and backbone by the president to rid his cabinet of ministers who have repeatedly plunged South Africans into disaster,” the party said.
Build One South Africa said the same “rotten apples” were shuffled from one post to another — the opposite of what was needed in a time of socioeconomic crisis.
The EFF said recycling the same ministers was a “pretence of resolving the various crises facing South Africa”.
“The cabinet reshuffle confirmed that Ramaphosa’s presidency is one where mediocrity is encouraged and awarded and there is nothing that will change in the lives of South Africans.”
On social media, many shared their opinions about the cabinet reshuffle.
Here is what some had to say:
IN FULL | Newly appointed cabinet ministers
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WRAP | Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed electricity minister, Mashatile appointed deputy president
'Processes needed to be followed,' says Ramaphosa on delayed cabinet reshuffle announcement
IN FULL | Cabinet reshuffle speech, list of appointed ministers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos