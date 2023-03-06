President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the national executive on Monday which saw him appoint ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as his second in command and former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso "Sputla" Ramokgopa as electricity minister.
Mashatile is replacing former deputy president David Mabuza.
Below is the full unedited speech of Ramaphosa's cabinet reconfiguration.
IN FULL | Cabinet reshuffle speech, list of appointed ministers
Image: ELMOND JIYANE
IN FULL | Newly appointed cabinet ministers
TimesLIVE
