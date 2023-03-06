Politics

IN FULL | Cabinet reshuffle speech, list of appointed ministers

06 March 2023 - 21:25 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet on Monday.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the national executive on Monday which saw him appoint ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as his second in command and former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso "Sputla" Ramokgopa as electricity minister.

Mashatile is replacing former deputy president David Mabuza.

Below is the full unedited speech of Ramaphosa's cabinet reconfiguration.

IN FULL | Newly appointed cabinet ministers

TimesLIVE

