President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Monday.
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term as South Africa's president in 2024.
WRAP | Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed electricity minister, Mashatile appointed deputy president
20:55
Ramokgopa appointed electricity minister
20:49
Paul Mashatile appointed deputy president
20:47
Ramaphosa establishes two ministries, electricity and planning, monitoring and evaluation
IN FULL | Newly appointed cabinet ministers
