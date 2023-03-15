Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she “now understands how it feels” to be confused and uncertain about who to vote for in the national elections.
'I hate the idea of voting for the lesser evil'- Phumzile Van Damme grapples with who to vote for in 2024 elections
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Conrad Bornman
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she “now understands how it feels” to be confused and uncertain about who to vote for in the national elections.
The 2024 elections are just months away and political parties are ramping up campaigning in the run-in to the polls.
However the current crises and political merry-go-rounds have left many, including Van Damme, uncertain on who to vote for.
Taking to social media this week, Van Damme shared her anxiety around the election.
“14 or so months to the 2024 election. I have never felt this sad or anxious about an election. It's a state of confusion and uncertainty I've never experienced. I don't know who to vote for. I now understand how it feels. That painful and frustrating search for hope. I'm so sorry.”
She revealed that depending on where she is at the time, she may only be eligible to vote for the national leadership. She said if she had to vote in the provincial elections it would probably be for current Western Cape premier Alan Winde.
Van Damme said her vote was a “deeply personal” decision and she refused to be manipulated.
“I refuse to be gaslit into giving my vote. Don't insult my intelligence, harass and blackmail me into voting for you.”
She said “the shenanigans of all opposition parties in the metros have made them all even more unappealing” and she hated the idea of having to vote for the “least evil”.
Asked for her thoughts on ActionSA, Van Damme said the party was not for her.
“Besides my ideological objections, Herman [Mashaba]'s dictatorial behaviour stands in stark construct to what I stand for. There needs to be an emotional connection to a party for me. If there is none, no.”
