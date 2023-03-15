Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Beaumont alleges R2m Tshwane vote ‘bribe’ and tackles Baloyi’s ‘lies’

15 March 2023 - 18:52
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
Bongani Baloyi, Michael Beaumont and Funzi Ngobeni.
Bongani Baloyi, Michael Beaumont and Funzi Ngobeni.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In a wide-ranging conversation with TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont made several claims and arguments.

Listen to the conversation:

He alleged that a councillor in Tshwane offered a bribe to an ActionSA councillor for a vote for Murunwa Makwarela on February 28 (when he was elected mayor) . He expanded on the allegation, saying criminal charges would be laid Thursday.

Beaumont also argued that the DA made “an error of judgment” in the way it voted for a Tshwane speaker and said he agreed with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) that the party's 69 votes should be classified as spoilt. But in discussion details with the podcast host, he puzzled over the importance of a secret vote and the entitlement of political parties to enforce party discipline, especially at local government level, where there is suspectibility to ill-discipline and potential bribery.

McKaiser questioned ActionSA's use of lie-detector technology, suggesting it is indicative of party leadership not being certain its councillors have integrity. Beaumont responded by suggesting parties cannot always know “the hearts” of candidates and that technology is one of several tools used to ensure adherence to caucus decisions. He argued that councillors have a right to conscience that they can invoke by applying to be exempted from voting along caucus lines. McKaiser and Beaumont debated the cogency of this response.

In most of the remainder of the conversation, the ActionSA chairperson went into detail to explain falsehoods, as he sees them, in the former Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi's narrative at a press conference about why he quit the party. Beaumont offered several counter-narratives that contest this week’s claims by the former mayor of Midvaal.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why Bongani Baloyi resigned from ActionSA and what the repercussions are

Eusebius McKaiser unpacks the implications for the party and opposition politics
Politics
1 day ago

PODCAST | SABC ‘on the verge of financial collapse’

Former board member intimated broadcaster is ‘potentially on the verge of financial collapse’ based on what he knew on October 15 2022
Politics
2 days ago

PODCAST | The day after the reshuffle damp squib

Eusebius McKaiser reacts to the cabinet reshuffle
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Is the budget anti-poor and anti-middle class? Or is it well-balanced?

Eusebius McKaiser was joined by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, Oxfam executive director Lebogang Ramafoko, seasoned journalist and Mkokeli Advisory ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. DA drives point home outside lavish, blackout-proof estate housing president, ... Politics
  2. Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after being axed from cabinet Politics
  3. Minister 'meddled' in SABC board selection Politics
  4. Bongani Baloyi set to quit ActionSA over conflict with Mashaba Politics
  5. Victory for Ramaphosa in latest round of Phala Phala battle Politics

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...