Politics

WATCH | Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to run office

15 March 2023 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Wednesday appearing before the parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office. 

Mkhwebane’s predecessor Thuli Madonsela appeared before the inquiry last week after being subpoenaed by parliament on Mkhwebane’s behalf. She is one of five people Mkhwebane requested the inquiry to compel to give evidence.

“I appreciate the privilege to appear before you. Nonetheless I come before you reluctantly because you’ve asked me to respond to questions primarily on two cases that have been extensively dealt with by the courts, and therefore my reluctance to appear before this committee had nothing to do with lack of respect for this important pillar of our democracy.

“It was because of apprehension that I’ll be put in a situation where we are rehashing what the courts have decided about this South African Reserve Bank matter also known as CIEX and also about the Vrede dairy matter,” she said.

