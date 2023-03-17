Bafana Bafna coach Hugo Broos has made damning assessments of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who have fallen far below dominant Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Brazilians, who are on their way to a sixth successive league championship, have eight players in the 23-man Bafana squad for the back-to-back matches against Liberia next week.
While Sundowns dominate the squad for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, Pirates have three representatives and Broos has not selected anyone from Chiefs.
Sundowns are represented by Ronwen Williams, Thepelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and exciting Cassius Mailula.
‘It’s too easy for Sundowns’: Bafana coach Broos in damning assessment of Chiefs and Pirates
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Broos has called up Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Monnapule Saleng from Pirates while Zakhele Lepasa is on loan at SuperSport United and there is no one from Chiefs.
“If you have many good players from one team it doesn't work against me, not at all. But when you have many players from the same team, it means you don’t find the same quality elsewhere and that is not good for South African football.
“It is not good that teams like Chiefs and Pirates, who are top teams in this country, we don’t have players from them. It is not good. Chiefs have been struggling. They are a little bit better now but they are not like the Chiefs of old.
“Pirates are the same, they get a good result this week and a week later is not good, so they are also not stable. I was looking the last five league championship that Sundowns won.
“Before it used to be a three points difference but today is about 17 and 20 points. This is not good and let’s hope Chiefs and Pirates will be back as top teams as soon as possible to fight with Sundowns for the championship.”
Broos said if Chiefs and Pirates are strong and can compete with Sundowns, who have a plan, he will have a bigger pool of players to choose from for Bafana.
“That will increase the quality of football because at the moment it is too easy for Sundowns. Sundowns have a plan, when you see the players who are coming to Sundowns they are always the same types of players.
"They know what they want. When they need a certain position they take a player with the qualities and they have a good coach.
“I don’t know if Pirates and Chiefs don’t have a plan but do you think is normal that they are 20 points behind Sundowns? There is something wrong, I don’t know what it is but Sundowns are so strong because they have a plan.
“But at the same time I am not saying Pirates and Chiefs don't have a plan.”
