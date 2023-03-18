Politics

A victory over vigilantes posing as politicians: Steenhuisen on EFF shutdown judgment

18 March 2023 - 16:04 By TImesLIVE
Saturday's high court judgment is 'a victory for law and order in South Africa, and a win for all peace-loving citizens', says the DA's John Steenhuisen.
Image: Misha Jordaan

The DA has welcomed Saturday's Gauteng High Court judgment interdicting the EFF from intimidation, violence or coercion during its planned shutdown on Monday. The party failed, however, to have the protest stopped.

“This interdict will strengthen the arm of South Africa’s law-enforcement bodies and security services to uphold the law on the national shutdown,” said party leader John Steenhuisen.

“Most notably, we welcome the judgment which states that EFF members, employees and officials are interdicted and prohibited from shutting down schools, retail stores, businesses, trade and public roads; calling for, promoting, instigating or organising the blocking of roads or railway lines; organising or participating in, or inciting others to organise or participate in, any unlawful conduct and/or unlawful protest action; and inciting violence.

“This judgment is a victory for law and order in South Africa, and a win for all peace-loving citizens who want to work, learn and provide for their families without fear of violence, looting and intimidation by a group of vigilantes posing as a political party. The DA has repeatedly stated that the EFF has every right to protest, but the party has no right to hold South Africa hostage in doing so,” Steenhuisen said.

“While the interdict obtained by Cape Town will protect the city and the Western Cape at large, the DA’s interdict will protect South Africans in the other eight provinces ... and we call on law enforcement to ensure the EFF national shutdown does not hinder or prevent any citizen from working, learning, or moving freely as is their constitutional right,” he added.

The EFF had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication. Its reaction will be included once received.

TimesLIVE

