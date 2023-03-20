National shutdown in Richards Bay, here’s what’s happening

Richards Bay is one of the economic hubs targeted by the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal during their national shutdown.
This is how events are playing out there:
6am — 10am: There is a roadblock on the junction between John Ross Highway and Western Arterial Road. It’s a joint operation between SAPS, Umhlathuze metro police and private security.
Workers are arriving at Transnet’s port of Richards Bay via taxis and buses.
SANDF members and private security monitor the entrance at Newmark Road and there is a heavy police presence on Harbour Arterial.
10am — 12pm: EFF secretary of the King Cetshwayo region Sabelo Khubisa tells TimesLIVE: “I can’t move from home because the road in Umtunzini is blocked and the regional chair is saying the same thing. So for now we are trying to move to Esikhawini because most fighters are there. Once they open then, I will move to Esikhawini, then Richards Bay,” he said.
Umhlathuze municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina denies roads are closed.
“That’s nonsense, traffic is flowing from Umtunzini to Richards Bay and the whole region. It’s business as usual and everyone is welcome. There haven’t been any reports of protest action in Esikhawini either,” he said.
“We had a roadblock earlier but it’s moderate now. We have security personnel on standby ready to be deployed should there be a need, but it’s all clear for now.”
12pm — 1pm: A group of EFF members arrive at Boardwalk Mall but are dispersed by SAPS. There is a heavy police, private security and CPF presence.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Law enforcement says they are acting on information received about taxi-loads of EFF members coming to the town.
1pm — 2pm: A group of about 25 EFF members arrive at the mall in a taxi and at least four cars and engage in a peaceful demonstration at the back of the mall. Khubisa is among them.
A member tells the crowd: “We have no starting point and no end point. As long as we are fighting for the land of our forefathers.”
Members then walk to the police station under heavy police supervision.
2pm: EFF members are at the police station. They allege that their members were beaten by SAPS and private security on Sunday evening.
King Cetshwayo district EFF head Sibusiso Mthethwa says: “We are not here to play games, our members were assaulted by police and private security. Our comrades are injured and we cannot allow that. That’s why you’re seeing this march looking like it’s not successful, it’s because comrades are being dispersed.
“We will get inside (the police station) and address this nonsense. Ramaphosa must fall, if they don’t stop this nonsense of theirs (then) we will carry on until he falls. We will use any necessary means to ensure that Ramaphosa falls. From today, this police station must know that we are fighters.”
Another leader, ward 5 chairperson Sakhele Ngwane says: “Umfolozi ward 5 EFF treasurer was run over by a police car from Empangeni POP last night in Nzalabantu, Umfolozi. He was taken to Umbonambi Clinic, from there he was transferred to Ngwelezane Hospital. We don’t have the latest updates as yet.”
Police didn’t immediately respond to claims about EFF members allegedly being assaulted.
