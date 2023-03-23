EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to brief the media on Thursday.
The party staged a national shutdown on Monday with many calling it a failure. But the party claimed it was a success, saying it achieved what it set out to achieve, which was to shut down economic activity in the country.
WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media
