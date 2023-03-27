Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Deadly pit toilets remain because of shitty ANC governance

27 March 2023 - 14:26
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
The continued use of pit latrines at schools illustrates the gap between political promises and service delivery, which worsens educational inequalities, argues Eusebius McKaiser. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

In this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, the host holds the government accountable by revisiting the tragic story of Michael Komape, who died after falling into a pit latrine at his school in 2014. 

McKaiser, a contributor and analyst for TimesLIVE, looks at the latest claims by basic education minister Angie Motshekga of progress made in ensuring the government complies with the agreed norms and standards every state school must meet.

There remains, argues McKaiser, a gap between political promises and service delivery, which worsens educational inequalities between the haves and the have-nots.

Listen to the podcast for his views and analysis:

McKaiser draws on archived material to highlight and affirm the activism of civil society organisations like Equal Education and Section27 in getting the state to comply with its constitutional obligations.

The episode ends on a sombre note, recalling the avoidable death of Komape, and leaving listeners to wrestle with the question of whether the government has done enough to honour its mandate, especially for millions of black people living in poverty.

