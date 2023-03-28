According to Ntuli, the IFP will welcome hundreds of members from the EFF and ANC over the next two months.
“The people of KwaZulu-Natal know the ANC/EFF are caught up in a marriage of inconvenience. We have resolved to engage people on the ground to join hands as we work together to build a just, prosperous society on the principles of ubuntu,” he said.
“Today [Tuesday] we would like to share with you that a large number of EFF leaders in Zululand have left the EFF and will join the IFP. We are delighted by this news, particularly considering the recent shenanigans of the EFF, including the many unfounded and baseless insults and accusations made about the IFP.”
Ntuli said the IFP was looking forward to working with the new members in Zululand and in the rest of province “to reach our goals and dislodge the ANC in 2024”.
The EFF left the coalition with the IFP to form another with the ANC and NFP.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
EFF 'miscalculation' yielding results, IFP's Thami Ntuli says
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The IFP has taken a shot at the EFF over what it calls “political miscalculation of the EFF leadership” for abandoning a bi-party coalition in KwaZulu-Natal and choosing to work with the ANC instead.
IFP KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Thami Ntuli on Tuesday called the EFF’s decision to end its co-governance in favour of the ANC a “betrayal to its voters”.
Barely two weeks after welcoming EFF leaders to its fold, the IFP welcomed more defectors, this time adding new members from the ANC, ActionSA and ABC.
“We have noted that the political miscalculation of the EFF leadership to betray its voters in this province by deciding to collaborate with the ANC in governance is now yielding positive results for the IFP,” said Ntuli.
“Last month we called you when we welcomed leaders and members from different political parties.”
EFF MP joins IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, saying party no longer serves the poor
According to Ntuli, the IFP will welcome hundreds of members from the EFF and ANC over the next two months.
“The people of KwaZulu-Natal know the ANC/EFF are caught up in a marriage of inconvenience. We have resolved to engage people on the ground to join hands as we work together to build a just, prosperous society on the principles of ubuntu,” he said.
“Today [Tuesday] we would like to share with you that a large number of EFF leaders in Zululand have left the EFF and will join the IFP. We are delighted by this news, particularly considering the recent shenanigans of the EFF, including the many unfounded and baseless insults and accusations made about the IFP.”
Ntuli said the IFP was looking forward to working with the new members in Zululand and in the rest of province “to reach our goals and dislodge the ANC in 2024”.
The EFF left the coalition with the IFP to form another with the ANC and NFP.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC
Court ruling puts IFP back in power in Nongoma local municipality
Turmoil looms in KZN as EFF dumps IFP coalitions
EFF accuses IFP of targeting its SG Marshall Dlamini in 'assassination plot'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos