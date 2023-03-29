An ecstatic Cilliers Brink was hoisted into the air by supporters after being declared the new Tshwane mayor on Tuesday. Brink received 109 votes.
Brink achieved victory on the third attempt at the election of a mayor through the support of the multiparty coalition which included the DA, Action SA, the ACDP and the IFP.
Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and as group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016 to 2019. Since then, he moved to parliament and represented the official opposition DA as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee member.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Cilliers Brink hoisted in air as he wins Tshwane mayor role
An ecstatic Cilliers Brink was hoisted into the air by supporters after being declared the new Tshwane mayor on Tuesday. Brink received 109 votes.
Brink achieved victory on the third attempt at the election of a mayor through the support of the multiparty coalition which included the DA, Action SA, the ACDP and the IFP.
Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and as group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016 to 2019. Since then, he moved to parliament and represented the official opposition DA as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee member.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
DA's Cilliers Brink is the latest newly elected mayor of Tshwane
Race for Tshwane’s top job as DA’s Brink goes head-to-head with COPE’s lone-seat member
Numbers game: Quarrel over Tshwane metro escalates with DA-coalition councillors under hard watch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos