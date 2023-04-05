As a structure that integrates areas of responsibility and resources within the government, the national energy crisis committee provides support to the minister in the identification and resolution of bottlenecks, said Leso.
TimesLIVE
Energy state of disaster lifted 'with immediate effect', Cogta confirms
Image: 123RF/annam0lly
The state of disaster on the energy crisis, declared by minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Thembisile Nkadimeng in February, was terminated “with immediate effect” on Wednesday.
In a statement, her spokesperson Legadila Leso said: “The state of disaster was a necessary response to the impact of critical levels of load-shedding on the economy and vulnerable sectors such as health and small businesses.
“Following the declaration of the state of disaster on February 9, government adopted wide-ranging regulations which set out the responsibilities of the different organs of the state to mitigate the impact of severe load-shedding, prevent the escalation of electricity supply constraints and avert a national emergency.
“These regulations and the underlying actions were put in place in support of the Energy Action Plan. This was to support an effective and integrated response across all spheres of government.”
Energy state of disaster to be lifted on Wednesday
According to Nkadimeng, the state of disaster enabled the government to enhance interventions by the national energy crisis committee in terms of the Energy Action Plan.
She said the interventions in the Energy Action Plan aim to:
She said a “significant enabler of the improvement in the supply of electricity has been the appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa of Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister of electricity. The minister has in recent weeks undertaken oversight visits to power stations and consultations within government, including with Eskom, to identify and resolve electricity supply constraints.”
TimesLIVE
