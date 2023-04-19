A war of words over City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has threatened to further destabilise the city.
ActionSA announced earlier this month it would bring a motion of no confidence in Amad after he made claims about a potential loan of R9.5bn supposedly from a private company during a SABC News interview. The party said the mayor was also unable to articulate the city's position on service delivery issues.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie called Amad's comments “embarrassing” and admitted his party had backed the “wrong horse” for mayor.
Amad, from the Al Jama-ah party, was elected in January as part of the ANC and EFF's plan to win back metros controlled by DA-led multiparty coalitions.
McKenzie said the PA would vote in favour of the motion to remove Amad and reportedly demanded the ANC and EFF find a replacement from minority parties to save the alliance.
While some people backed the motion, others warned it would further destabilise the city and leave residents badly affected.
A few said parties in the city were overestimating their power.
POLL | What do you think of the demands for mayor Amad to be axed?
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
A war of words over City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has threatened to further destabilise the city.
ActionSA announced earlier this month it would bring a motion of no confidence in Amad after he made claims about a potential loan of R9.5bn supposedly from a private company during a SABC News interview. The party said the mayor was also unable to articulate the city's position on service delivery issues.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie called Amad's comments “embarrassing” and admitted his party had backed the “wrong horse” for mayor.
Amad, from the Al Jama-ah party, was elected in January as part of the ANC and EFF's plan to win back metros controlled by DA-led multiparty coalitions.
McKenzie said the PA would vote in favour of the motion to remove Amad and reportedly demanded the ANC and EFF find a replacement from minority parties to save the alliance.
While some people backed the motion, others warned it would further destabilise the city and leave residents badly affected.
A few said parties in the city were overestimating their power.
ActionSA this week accused the ANC and EFF of deliberately blocking its motion of no confidence by not attending a programming committee meeting to schedule the council agenda.
ActionSA Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni called it a “desperate attempt by the ANC/EFF coalition of doom to cling to power”.
TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday, the ANC/EFF alliance was tipped to give in to the PA's demands, but the PA is still in consultation with the DA-led multiparty coalition and the ANC/EFF and minority parties alliance to see who has the better offer.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
ANC/EFF coalition tipped to accede to PA's demands to axe Amad and 'save Joburg mayorship'
ActionSA accuses ANC/EFF alliance of blocking no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad
DA dismisses ‘lies’ about wooing ANC in Gauteng
PA vows to remove Joburg mayor Amad, Gayton McKenzie says he's available to take over
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos