Politics

'The people must govern': Songezo Zibi launches Rise Mzansi

19 April 2023 - 18:05
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Songezo Zibi, the leader of Rise Mzansi, addresses the media flanked by other leaders of the party. Zibi says South Africa needs a reset, a new direction, new energy, and new leadership.
Songezo Zibi, the leader of Rise Mzansi, addresses the media flanked by other leaders of the party. Zibi says South Africa needs a reset, a new direction, new energy, and new leadership.  
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former newspaper editor Songezo Zibi has launched Rise Mzansi, which he describes as a “people-centred political alternative to the failed political establishment” ahead of the 2024 national elections.

The Rivonia Circle co-founder was speaking at the party's launch on Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, where he introduced the party's ideals, its leadership and explained would lead it to the polls next year.

Zibi said it was because good people and patriotic citizens had yielded the political space to people who did not deserve it that the country found itself in the debilitating position it was in.

The ruling party has come to represent failure, despair, incompetence and corruption. Millions of its own supporters deserve a better political home, one that takes their valid dreams seriously instead of using them as fodder for personal enrichment and power,” said Zibi.

The Rise Mzansi national leader said what gave birth to the movement was the brokenness of South Africans in the current state of affairs and the lack of hope.

“It is not the load-shedding that demoralises us, it is the fact that we have lost the ability to deal with it. It is not that crime depresses us, it is that those who are tasked to deal with it are criminals themselves,” he said.

'Moonshot pact' encounters trouble days after announcement by DA leader John Steenhuisen

Two political parties have distanced themselves from the proposed “moonshot pact” to unseat the governing ANC, barely three days after it was ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

He added that the very system of politics was broken and needed a complete overhaul.

Instead of a government of the people, for the people, by the people, Zibi said, South Africans ended up with a government of political parties, for political parties, by political parties.

“We are now paying the price. South Africa needs a reset, a new direction, new energy and new leadership.”  

Zibi said the political establishment told the people there was nothing wrong with South Africa's political system, and all that was needed was to remove the ANC. However, Zibi believes South Africans cannot build a new future on a system that is unaccountable, unresponsive, corrupt and removed from the people.

“We cannot use the same rules that delivered the unserious people who call themselves leaders today. We cannot deliver a better future by entrusting everything to a broken political system that relies on court litigation for the right things to be done.

“We must be bold and change the rules, and in our documents we set out a political reform programme that can finally deliver real democracy.”

The newly launched political party would prioritise civic participation and education, he said.

“We are open to every South African who wants to build a nation that cares, not a country where only the most privileged enjoy a decent life. South Africa has enormous capacity but our political culture demands that people be card-carrying members of political parties to matter.

“At Rise Mzansi, the basis for contribution is an alignment of values and our vision, not party membership. This is the work of patriotic South Africans, not party loyalists.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Former DA MPL Mbali Ntuli launches non-profit organisation for change-makers

Former DA MPL Mbali Ntuli has launched a non-profit organisation called Ground Work Collective (GWC) to “show patriotic South Africans how they can ...
Politics
1 day ago

ActionSA accuses ANC/EFF alliance of blocking no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad

ActionSA has accused the ANC/EFF alliance in Johannesburg of deliberately blocking its motion of no confidence in mayor Thapelo Amad by not attending ...
Politics
1 day ago

Investment conference boosted digital economy, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed  the recent South Africa Investment Conference as a success, saying it has boosted the country's digital economy.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. We'll never impeach our president, ANC tells Mbeki Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa signs highly-contested Electoral Amendment Bill into law Politics
  3. Stan Mathabatha likely to survive the chop, for now Politics
  4. DA vows to fight merger that could lose them control of uMngeni municipality Politics
  5. 'Poo thrower in chief' Loyiso Nkohla leaves politics after involvement with ... Politics

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras