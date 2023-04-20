LISTEN | Putin warrant under consideration, no mention of Phala Phala in talks between Ramaphosa and Namibian president

South Africa, as the host of this year’s Brics summit in August, has invited Putin as head of a fellow Brics member state. South Africa will be under pressure to arrest Putin over alleged atrocities in the Ukraine war after the warrant issued by the ICC, should he attend the summit.
Last month, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said Russia is an old friend that supported the fight against apartheid.
South Africa has remained neutral in the war but will be obliged to arrest Putin if he arrives in the country.
Geingob acknowledged the Ukraine conflict should be ended, but said outsiders can only facilitate in the situation. Ramaphosa hosted Geingob on a state visit on Thursday to discuss diplomatic and trade relations.
The two presidents were accused of plotting a cover-up regarding the theft of foreign currency at Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm, Phala Phala. However, according to Ramaphosa, the theft and investigations did not form part of their discussions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is “under consideration” and he didn’t discuss the Phala Phala saga with visiting Namibian President Hage Geingob.
