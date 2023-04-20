Tshwane council's failure to pass the 2022/23 adjustment budget for almost two months has raised fears it might be placed under administration by the Gauteng provincial government again, but a political analyst says this is unlikely.
Last week, the governing coalition in Tshwane failed to pass the budget by a single vote. The budget received 107 votes, just short of the 108 required, making it almost two months late, as it was supposed to be passed on February 23.
Political analyst and Unisa political science professor Dirk Kotze said the municipality might survive the risk of being placed under administration. He said should community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen be present in the next budget vote the coalition would regain the majority vote, silencing talks of administration.
Kotze warned should the same delays affect the passing of the main budget for 2023/24 , then the municipality could be placed under administration. He said delays in the main budget could severely affect service delivery.
“If the DA does not have the majority of 108 when it is time for voting of the main budget then it is possible for the council to be dissolved.”
Previously the delays were caused by political turmoil after the abrupt resignations of two mayors. Theunissen was absent because he was hospitalised and another gap was caused by a DA councillor's resignation.
Will Tshwane be placed under administration again? Expert says it’s unlikely
18% electricity tariff increase and 9% for water: Inside Tshwane’s 2023/2024 proposed budget
Kotze said it was important for all coalition councillors to be present for the main budget vote amid tough contestation from opposition parties the EFF and ANC.
He said parties were using the DA's slight lack in numbers to push for administration.
“The opposition now sees the budget as means to introduce administration as an alternative to a motion of no confidence. They cannot manage to get the motion of no confidence through, but if the council is put under administration, then it means the DA government is ousted.”
Kotze said limited votes were not a new phenomenon for coalitions as it was the same situation in the 2006 City of Cape Town coalition.
“I remember one incident in Cape Town when they had to vote and one person was in hospital, they had to bring him in a wheelchair to vote. This is the implication if you have these types of slim majority. It becomes essential that there is strong discipline among the councillors to be in council all the time.”
Asylum seekers at UNHRC offices in Tshwane defy court order
Gauteng Cogta spokesperson Kgapa Mabusela said the department was in talks with finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo about Tshwane missing the April 14 deadline extension.
“This failure by the municipal council to fulfil its statutory obligations poses a clear and present danger for the residents of Tshwane, as the provision of basic services may be adversely affected.
“MEC Mzi Khumalo will engage with the MEC for finance [Mamabolo] to establish the most appropriate course of action within the ambit of the constitution and other relevant applicable legislation the province can take to remedy the situation.”
It is not yet clear whether the provincial government would again dissolve the Tshwane council like it did in March 2020, leaving 214 councillors without jobs for seven months.
The council has not yet set another date to vote for the budget again, nor has Gauteng Treasury communicated about a possible extension.
Gauteng Treasury spokesperson John Sukazi told TimesLIVE the department would not comment on the matter yet.
