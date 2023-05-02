PA leader Gayton McKenzie resigns as Central Karoo mayor

Politics

02 May 2023 - 16:36
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Former Central Karoo mayor and Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie.
Image: MASI LOSI

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has resigned as Central Karoo mayor after promising to end his tenure exactly one year after taking office.

McKenzie said he had stated at his inauguration last year that he would only serve for a year before going back on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 government elections.

In his resignation, McKenzie says every politician ought to answer a question of whether the people are better off than they had found them and believes his answer is a resounding yes.

“I found my people using bucket toilets for decades; today no-one is using bucket toilets. People used the veld and today they are using flushing toilets,” he said. 

The former mayor said his proudest achievements included repairing five of six communal pools and providing potable water from taps in their yards for the people of Leeu Gamka after they had been drinking dirty water from asbestos tanks contaminated by dead animals.

“I am also grateful for seeing opportunities here while others saw delay and disuse. This can-do attitude is what we need throughout the country, which is why I am leaving the Karoo to focus on the greater challenge before us all of fixing our beloved country.”

Imagine a world where Gayton McKenzie is kingmaker

Gayton McKenzie changed his mind and saved Johannesburg residents the blushes of having to greet a former convict as “Mr Mayor”, but could we find ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

McKenzie said he was particularly proud of how he showed a firm hand in dealing with administrators who did not put the municipality first. 

He said he had not reached all the targets he set in the Karoo and therefore would be staying on as a volunteer to ensure that he finished everything he promised the residents.

“I want to thank the staff, coalition partners [ANC and KDF], and this party. I also want to thank the opposition for keeping us on our toes throughout.”

McKenzie expressed gratitude to his friends and volunteers who selflessly supported all the changes he brought, citing he never took a cent from the municipality throughout his term. 

“I took no salary and no perks whatsoever. I paid for my own bodyguards, travel and accommodation at all times. I donated my salary to the community.

“All the bucket toilets, pools, water solutions and more were done using private money we fundraised. It was a demonstration of how it is possible to achieve great things without needing the kinds of budgets officials shamelessly ask for.”

He said his tenure was a lesson as he had gained public service experience in his journey towards being ready to govern.

