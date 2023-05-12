Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s office noted with “concern” remarks attributed to Brigety alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia.
“The ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of co-operation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by national security special adviser to the president, Dr Sydney Mufamadi.”
Magwenya said it was public knowledge a Russian vessel known as Lady R docked in South Africa. Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage.
“In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed and there was agreement an investigation will be allowed to run its course and the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession.
“It is therefore disappointing the US ambassador has adopted a counterproductive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations.”
Pandor to meet US counterpart Blinken amid diplomatic storm over Lady R
Image: DIRCO
International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor is scheduled to meet her US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Friday afternoon after explosive allegations by the US government that a Russian ship was loaded with weapons while docked at Simon's Town naval base late last year.
Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said despite what may look like a diplomatic fallout with the US, South Africa values its relations with the Americans.
In a tweet Monyela said: “Dirco will today démarche the US ambassador to South Africa following his remarks yesterday. We'll issue a detailed statement after the meeting. Minister Pandor will speak to her US counterpart Antony Blinken this afternoon.”
Monyela said the National Conventional Arms Control Committee has no record of an approved arms sale by the country to Russia related to the period or incident in question.
“We therefore welcome the inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the facts and role players. If any crimes were committed, the law will take its course,” he said.
On Thursday Monyela said there had been discussions between SA and the US on the subject. He said an approach was agreed and “megaphone diplomacy was not part of that”.
The Presidency announced on Thursday that a retired judge will chair an investigation into the docking of the Russian vessel, Lady R, in the Simon’s Town naval base.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said while no evidence has been provided to date to support the allegations, the government has instituted an independent inquiry.
The decision comes after US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety told media in Pretoria on Thursday that Washington had established the vessel was loaded with weapons while docked at the naval base.
There was controversy when the vessel docked, with Pretoria silent about its activities in South African waters. Brigety said this was one of the issues of “concern” raised by US senior officials with a high-level South African delegation that recently visited the US. He said it would be “a mistake to underestimate the concerns in Washington”.
Ramaphosa was quizzed on the matter by DA leader John Steenhuisen in parliament on Thursday. He said the government will speak about the matter in due time.
Rand at record low on fears Russia row will hit US trade ties
