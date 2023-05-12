Rand at record low on fears Russia row will hit US trade ties
12 May 2023 - 10:40 By Robert Brand
The rand slumped to its weakest level on record against the dollar and government bond yields soared as a diplomatic row between South Africa and the US simmered, putting trade of as much as R400bn at risk...
Rand at record low on fears Russia row will hit US trade ties
The rand slumped to its weakest level on record against the dollar and government bond yields soared as a diplomatic row between South Africa and the US simmered, putting trade of as much as R400bn at risk...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos