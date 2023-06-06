Politics

Port of Cape Town ‘could generate an extra 20,000 jobs’, says mayor

06 June 2023 - 16:29
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says private investment could help Cape Town regain its reputation as the 'tavern of the seas'. Stock photo.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says private investment could help Cape Town regain its reputation as the 'tavern of the seas'. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Michael Jung

The government is squandering a golden opportunity to turn the Port of Cape Town into a jobs bonanza, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Tuesday.

Resolving ongoing capacity problems and inefficiencies at the port could benefit the regional economy to the tune of 20,000 additional direct and indirect jobs and R6bn in additional exports, according to a recent research report, the mayor said.

The port alone could generate an additional R1.6bn in additional taxes by 2026, he added.

Hill-Lewis maintains the port’s true potential could only be unlocked via private investment, of the kind already tackling other challenges such as power generation and provision of social housing. But rather than accelerate public-private partnership, the national government appeared intent on creating another state-owned entity, as outlined in the South African Shipping Bill, he said.

“If you want to improve efficiencies in any aspect of the South African state — whether it’s the electricity grid, the postal service or the ports — you have to turn to public-private partnerships,” the mayor said in his opening address at the Ports and Customs Week conference on Tuesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

International tourist arrivals at Cape Town airport back to pre-pandemic levels

There are early signs international tourism in the Western Cape is making a full recovery.
News
3 days ago

“The state does not have the expertise, the capital or, it seems, the motivation to halt the slide at any of the entities it runs. The dire state of our SOE finances should put to bed any notion that the state can fix what the state broke.”

The port is a crucial trade gateway, he said, particularly for agricultural exports but bottlenecks and inefficiencies damage future growth prospects.

“For a country that relies so heavily on trade and exports, it is critical that we are able to move our produce through our ports as smoothly and quickly as possible.”

“That’s particularly true here in the Western Cape, where agriculture plays such a dominant role in growing our economy and creating jobs. This province accounts for almost a quarter of all agriculture jobs in South Africa, and almost a fifth of the value of the sale of agriculture-related goods and services.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

South Africa dodges recession as economy grows 0.4% in Q1

South Africa narrowly avoided a recession as the economy grew marginally in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, with manufacturing and finance ...
News
7 hours ago

Civic groups question ‘unwavering support’ of Karpowerships, appeal state’s go-ahead

The department of forestry, fisheries and environment denies ‘bending over backwards’ for the Turkish powerships
News
4 days ago

Cape Town reports record number of rooftop solar applications

Applications for solar PV installations have registered another record on the back of persistent load-shedding, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.
News
1 week ago

No space for yachts in Cape Town Port plan after 2052

But powerships welcome in Saldanha, Richards Bay and Gqeberha
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town’s great quarry worry

A famous Cape Town quarry that helped build the city is now digging up its past.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. ‘It’s game over’: Mbalula wants the Scorpions back Politics
  3. Mpho Phalatse pulls out of DA Joburg caucus leader race, ‘fears defeat’ Politics
  4. A kiss for Kieswetter — why the tax boss deserves it Politics
  5. Ramokgopa's 'R6k Michael Kors sweater' gets tongues wagging Politics

Latest Videos

'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial
White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall