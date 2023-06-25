Ramaphosa hails late Mam Motlana as a 'fearless and resolute' opponent of oppression

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans should pay tribute to activist and Member of the Order of the Baobab Sally Motlana by emulating her legacy of activism.
In a statement on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the presidency was saddened by Motlana's death on Saturday at the age of 96.
The veteran activist's family said she slipped at her Soweto home on Wednesday and died three days later in hospital.
“Under Mam Motlana’s leadership the ANC Youth League undertook a number of development projects in education and food security in communities around Limpopo and Soweto.
“We are mourning the loss of a stalwart whose extended lifetime is a canvas of the history of our struggle,” Ramaphosa said.
“Mam Sally Motlana was a fearless and resolute opponent of oppression, and a deeply spiritual and empathetic builder and organiser of communities who suffered under apartheid.”
He said she endured arrests and harassment from a system that “reserved the greatest disadvantage and dehumanisation for black women but remained steadfast in her belief that apartheid would be overcome”.
“Today, as we continue to confront the legacy of the system she fought against, we should emulate Mam Motlana’s dedication to building self-sustaining and caring communities.”
Born in Pilgrim’s Rest in the then Eastern Transvaal, Motlana lived in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, from an early age.
She studied at Fort Hare and — in addition to being elected secretary of the ANC Youth League in 1951 — worked as a teacher until 1954, when she resigned from her post as part of the Defiance Campaign’s rejection of the newly introduced Bantu education.
She was instrumental in the South African Council of Churches’ adoption of a public stand against apartheid and went on to serve as president of the Black Housewives League for 20 years.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ramaphosa hails late Mam Motlana as a 'fearless and resolute' opponent of oppression
Image: supplied
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans should pay tribute to activist and Member of the Order of the Baobab Sally Motlana by emulating her legacy of activism.
In a statement on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the presidency was saddened by Motlana's death on Saturday at the age of 96.
The veteran activist's family said she slipped at her Soweto home on Wednesday and died three days later in hospital.
“Under Mam Motlana’s leadership the ANC Youth League undertook a number of development projects in education and food security in communities around Limpopo and Soweto.
“We are mourning the loss of a stalwart whose extended lifetime is a canvas of the history of our struggle,” Ramaphosa said.
“Mam Sally Motlana was a fearless and resolute opponent of oppression, and a deeply spiritual and empathetic builder and organiser of communities who suffered under apartheid.”
He said she endured arrests and harassment from a system that “reserved the greatest disadvantage and dehumanisation for black women but remained steadfast in her belief that apartheid would be overcome”.
“Today, as we continue to confront the legacy of the system she fought against, we should emulate Mam Motlana’s dedication to building self-sustaining and caring communities.”
Born in Pilgrim’s Rest in the then Eastern Transvaal, Motlana lived in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, from an early age.
She studied at Fort Hare and — in addition to being elected secretary of the ANC Youth League in 1951 — worked as a teacher until 1954, when she resigned from her post as part of the Defiance Campaign’s rejection of the newly introduced Bantu education.
She was instrumental in the South African Council of Churches’ adoption of a public stand against apartheid and went on to serve as president of the Black Housewives League for 20 years.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Veteran activist Sally Motlana dies in hospital after ‘lifetime of service’
Meet the 95-year-old Sowetan war veteran that helped beat Hitler
Squalid life of female prisoners captured in late activist's paintings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos