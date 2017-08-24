It was a walk down memory lane as the Constitution Hill Old Fort Women’s Jail launched the Prison Diaries exhibition‚ a collection of paintings by the late activist Fatima Meer‚ depicting the conditions which female prisoners lived in.

The exhibition that took place on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg also saw the sale of a book titled ‘Fatima Meer: memories of love and struggle’‚ with a foreword by stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“We were all women‚ but so classified and separated that we could not be women together: we were divided by the impregnable barriers of law and custom‚ in addition race...We were under a common roof‚ enclosed by common walls‚ subjected to common rules‚ but we were different. There were the awaiting-trial prisoners in their own clothes‚ many imprisoned with their children‚” Shamim Meer read from her late mother’s documented diary.

Many had been arrested for being at the wrong place at the wrong time without pass documents.