Essop Pahad, close confidant of Thabo Mbeki, dies aged 84

Former minister in the presidency Dr Essop Pahad has succumbed to cancer, it was confirmed on Thursday morning.
He was 84.
A statement released on behalf of his children said: “It is with a heavy heart that we bring you the news of the passing of our beloved father. He peacefully left us in his sleep earlier today.
“He was not only a renowned figure in politics but also a loving brother, father, and grandfather. Unfortunately, he had been battling stage 4 cancer recently and succumbed to the illness.”
The family confirmed Pahad would be buried on Thursday and that they were finalising the details of the funeral.
Citizens were urged to “remember and celebrate the incredible life and contributions” of the former minister and struggle veteran.
Pahad was a close confidant of former president Thabo Mbeki and served as his parliamentary counsellor and spin doctor. He rose through the ranks of the South African Communist Party and the ANC. He was one of the first politicians to be linked to the now notorious Gupta family, becoming a director of TNA Media — owners of The New Age newspaper. The billionaires also cofounded and bankrolled Pahad's monthly publication, titled The Thinker.
Image: Loanna Hoffmann/Foto24 via Gallo Images
* This is a developing story
