Politics

Essop Pahad, close confidant of Thabo Mbeki, dies aged 84

06 July 2023 - 08:04
Dr Essop Pahad has died.
Dr Essop Pahad has died.
Image: Loanna Hoffmann/Foto24 via Gallo Images

Former minister in the presidency Dr Essop Pahad has succumbed to cancer, it was confirmed on Thursday morning.

He was 84.

A statement released on behalf of his children said: “It is with a heavy heart that we bring you the news of the passing of our beloved father. He peacefully left us in his sleep earlier today.

“He was not only a renowned figure in politics but also a loving brother, father, and grandfather. Unfortunately, he had been battling stage 4 cancer recently and succumbed to the illness.”

The family confirmed Pahad would be buried on Thursday and that they were finalising the details of the funeral.

Citizens were urged to “remember and celebrate the incredible life and contributions” of the former minister and struggle veteran.

Pahad was a close confidant of former president Thabo Mbeki and served as his parliamentary counsellor and spin doctor. He rose through the ranks of the South African Communist Party and the ANC. He was one of the first politicians to be linked to the now notorious Gupta family, becoming a director of TNA Media — owners of The New Age newspaper. The billionaires also cofounded and bankrolled Pahad's monthly publication, titled The Thinker. 

Sad News Essop Pahad passed on this morning. He was the Former minister in the presidency Essop Pahad has died aged 84.

Posted by Pamela Padayachee on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Essop Pahad, Guptas sever business ties

Essop Pahad has broken all business ties with the Gupta family after years of serving as the billionaire clan's key Mbeki-era ally.
News
11 years ago

How Mbeki's claim of a 'plot' put him on the road to nowhere

The ANC had presented a united face for decades, but this finally came to an end when Thabo Mbeki decided to publicly purge Cyril Ramaphosa and ...
Lifestyle
8 years ago

A president whose career was destroyed by his spin-doctors

PRESIDENT Thabo Mbeki left the stage a beaten man on Tuesday night. He was defeated by one of the canniest political campaigns ever waged in South ...
News
15 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Essop Pahad, close confidant of Thabo Mbeki, dies aged 84 Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma is in Zimbabwe — here's why Politics
  3. Deputy minister accuses Cape Town of stalling relocation of rail squatters Politics
  4. Steenhuisen vows to bring back 'Scorpions 2.0' to fight corruption Politics
  5. If unchecked, brutal action of VIP protectors could lead to revolt against ... Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...